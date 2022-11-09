 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rolex Rings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.71 crore, up 12.08% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 289.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.08% from Rs. 258.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.18 crore in September 2022 up 50.44% from Rs. 32.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 58.08 crore in September 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in September 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,973.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.23% returns over the last 6 months and 62.57% over the last 12 months.

Rolex Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 289.71 286.78 258.49
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 289.71 286.78 258.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 147.76 140.47 132.46
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.79 -3.12 -12.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.22 14.64 15.54
Depreciation 6.56 6.30 6.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.84 70.76 65.79
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.13 57.72 50.73
Other Income 5.42 6.86 0.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 62.55 64.58 51.66
Interest 2.05 3.82 6.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.50 60.77 45.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.50 60.77 45.60
Tax 11.32 11.05 12.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.18 49.72 32.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.18 49.72 32.69
Equity Share Capital 27.23 27.23 27.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.06 18.26 12.32
Diluted EPS 18.06 18.26 12.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.06 18.26 12.32
Diluted EPS 18.06 18.26 12.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Castings/Forgings #Results #Rolex Rings
first published: Nov 9, 2022 09:58 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.