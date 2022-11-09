Rolex Rings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.71 crore, up 12.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 289.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.08% from Rs. 258.49 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.18 crore in September 2022 up 50.44% from Rs. 32.69 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 58.08 crore in September 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in September 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,973.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.23% returns over the last 6 months and 62.57% over the last 12 months.