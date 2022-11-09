English
    Rolex Rings Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 289.71 crore, up 12.08% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 289.71 crore in September 2022 up 12.08% from Rs. 258.49 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.18 crore in September 2022 up 50.44% from Rs. 32.69 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.11 crore in September 2022 up 18.99% from Rs. 58.08 crore in September 2021.

    Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.32 in September 2021.

    Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,973.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.23% returns over the last 6 months and 62.57% over the last 12 months.

    Rolex Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations289.71286.78258.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations289.71286.78258.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials147.76140.47132.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.79-3.12-12.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.2214.6415.54
    Depreciation6.566.306.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses74.8470.7665.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.1357.7250.73
    Other Income5.426.860.94
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.5564.5851.66
    Interest2.053.826.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.5060.7745.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.5060.7745.60
    Tax11.3211.0512.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.1849.7232.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.1849.7232.69
    Equity Share Capital27.2327.2327.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0618.2612.32
    Diluted EPS18.0618.2612.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.0618.2612.32
    Diluted EPS18.0618.2612.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

