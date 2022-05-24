 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rolex Rings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.77 crore, up 38.4% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 288.77 crore in March 2022 up 38.4% from Rs. 208.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 38.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.04 crore in March 2022 up 45.86% from Rs. 49.39 crore in March 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.21 in March 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,265.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.15% returns over the last 6 months

Rolex Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 288.77 242.08 208.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 288.77 242.08 208.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 148.31 129.35 107.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.78 -19.82 -14.41
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.35 14.56 14.73
Depreciation 6.32 6.56 6.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.98 65.90 57.45
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 59.60 45.53 37.22
Other Income 6.13 0.61 5.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 65.73 46.15 43.06
Interest 5.43 2.23 4.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.30 43.91 38.97
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.30 43.91 38.97
Tax 21.23 14.10 0.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 39.06 29.81 38.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 39.06 29.81 38.88
Equity Share Capital 27.23 27.23 23.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.34 10.95 16.21
Diluted EPS 14.34 10.95 16.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.34 10.95 16.21
Diluted EPS 14.34 10.95 16.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 11:34 am
