Rolex Rings Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 288.77 crore, up 38.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 288.77 crore in March 2022 up 38.4% from Rs. 208.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.06 crore in March 2022 up 0.48% from Rs. 38.88 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.04 crore in March 2022 up 45.86% from Rs. 49.39 crore in March 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has decreased to Rs. 14.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.21 in March 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,265.50 on May 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.15% returns over the last 6 months