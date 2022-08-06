Rolex Rings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.78 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 286.78 crore in June 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 227.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.72 crore in June 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 57.51 crore in June 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.64 in June 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,787.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months