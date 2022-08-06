 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rolex Rings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.78 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 286.78 crore in June 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 227.36 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.72 crore in June 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 57.51 crore in June 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.64 in June 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,787.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months

Rolex Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 286.78 288.77 227.36
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 286.78 288.77 227.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 140.47 148.31 109.36
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.12 -16.78 -6.31
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.64 14.35 14.32
Depreciation 6.30 6.32 6.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 70.76 76.98 56.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.72 59.60 47.51
Other Income 6.86 6.13 3.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 64.58 65.73 51.26
Interest 3.82 5.43 6.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.77 60.30 44.55
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 60.77 60.30 44.55
Tax 11.05 21.23 14.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 49.72 39.06 30.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 49.72 39.06 30.32
Equity Share Capital 27.23 27.23 23.98
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.26 14.34 12.64
Diluted EPS 18.26 14.34 11.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.26 14.34 12.64
Diluted EPS 18.26 14.34 11.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
