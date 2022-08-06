English
    Rolex Rings Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 286.78 crore, up 26.13% Y-o-Y

    August 06, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 286.78 crore in June 2022 up 26.13% from Rs. 227.36 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.72 crore in June 2022 up 63.98% from Rs. 30.32 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.88 crore in June 2022 up 23.25% from Rs. 57.51 crore in June 2021.

    Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 18.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 12.64 in June 2021.

    Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,787.85 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations286.78288.77227.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations286.78288.77227.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials140.47148.31109.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.12-16.78-6.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.6414.3514.32
    Depreciation6.306.326.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses70.7676.9856.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.7259.6047.51
    Other Income6.866.133.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax64.5865.7351.26
    Interest3.825.436.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax60.7760.3044.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax60.7760.3044.55
    Tax11.0521.2314.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.7239.0630.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.7239.0630.32
    Equity Share Capital27.2327.2323.98
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.2614.3412.64
    Diluted EPS18.2614.3411.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.2614.3412.64
    Diluted EPS18.2614.3411.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:55 am
