Rolex Rings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 242.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.79 crore in December 2022 up 77.1% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2021.