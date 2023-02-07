 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rolex Rings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 242.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.79 crore in December 2022 up 77.1% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2021.

Rolex Rings
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 308.30 289.71 242.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 308.30 289.71 242.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.42 147.76 129.35
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.18 -11.79 -19.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.55 15.22 14.56
Depreciation 6.71 6.56 6.56
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 62.74 74.84 65.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.71 57.13 45.53
Other Income 6.77 5.42 0.61
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 68.48 62.55 46.15
Interest 3.57 2.05 2.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 64.91 60.50 43.91
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 64.91 60.50 43.91
Tax 12.12 11.32 14.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 52.79 49.18 29.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 52.79 49.18 29.81
Equity Share Capital 27.23 27.23 27.23
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.39 18.06 10.95
Diluted EPS 19.39 18.06 10.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 19.39 18.06 10.95
Diluted EPS 19.39 18.06 10.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
