Rolex Rings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 242.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.79 crore in December 2022 up 77.1% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2021.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 19.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 10.95 in December 2021.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,759.65 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.45% returns over the last 6 months and 36.28% over the last 12 months.