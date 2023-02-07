English
    Rolex Rings Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore, up 27.36% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:14 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolex Rings are:

    Net Sales at Rs 308.30 crore in December 2022 up 27.36% from Rs. 242.08 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.79 crore in December 2022 up 77.1% from Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.19 crore in December 2022 up 42.65% from Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2021.

    Rolex Rings
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations308.30289.71242.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations308.30289.71242.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.42147.76129.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.18-11.79-19.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.5515.2214.56
    Depreciation6.716.566.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.7474.8465.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.7157.1345.53
    Other Income6.775.420.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax68.4862.5546.15
    Interest3.572.052.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.9160.5043.91
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax64.9160.5043.91
    Tax12.1211.3214.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities52.7949.1829.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period52.7949.1829.81
    Equity Share Capital27.2327.2327.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3918.0610.95
    Diluted EPS19.3918.0610.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.3918.0610.95
    Diluted EPS19.3918.0610.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited