Rolex Rings Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 242.08 crore, up 32.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 242.08 crore in December 2021 up 32.17% from Rs. 183.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.81 crore in December 2021 up 30.93% from Rs. 22.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.71 crore in December 2021 up 57.72% from Rs. 33.42 crore in December 2020.

Rolex Rings EPS has increased to Rs. 10.95 in December 2021 from Rs. 9.49 in December 2020.

Rolex Rings shares closed at 1,202.65 on February 03, 2022 (NSE)