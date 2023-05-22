English
    Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolcon Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in March 2023 up 21.87% from Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 19.8% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

    Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 14.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.78 in March 2022.

    Rolcon Engg shares closed at 301.35 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months

    Rolcon Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations13.3411.0210.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations13.3411.0210.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.454.344.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.400.24-0.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.861.71
    Depreciation0.300.300.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.143.563.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.270.711.11
    Other Income0.310.110.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.580.821.26
    Interest0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.560.801.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.560.801.23
    Tax0.490.280.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.070.530.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.070.530.89
    Equity Share Capital0.760.760.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.126.9511.78
    Diluted EPS14.126.9511.78
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.126.9511.78
    Diluted EPS14.126.9511.78
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rolcon Engg #Rolcon Engineering
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:15 am