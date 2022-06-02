Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore, up 59.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.95 crore in March 2022 up 59.01% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022 up 2338.19% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022 up 383.87% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 11.78 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in March 2021.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)