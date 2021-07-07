Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y
July 07, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolcon Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in March 2021 down 17.38% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 83.74% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.
Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)
|Rolcon Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.88
|7.10
|9.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.88
|7.10
|9.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.50
|3.13
|4.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.47
|-0.16
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.56
|1.70
|2.03
|Depreciation
|0.17
|0.16
|0.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|2.27
|2.65
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.08
|0.00
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.21
|0.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.21
|0.10
|Interest
|0.03
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.11
|0.20
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.11
|0.20
|0.09
|Tax
|0.15
|0.06
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|0.13
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|0.13
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|0.76
|0.76
|0.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|1.78
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|1.78
|0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.37
|1.78
|0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-1.37
|1.78
|0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited