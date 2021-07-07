Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in March 2021 down 17.38% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021 up 83.74% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)