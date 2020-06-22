Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in March 2020 down 24.59% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 142.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 58.97% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)