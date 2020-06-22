Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, down 24.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rolcon Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in March 2020 down 24.59% from Rs. 11.05 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020 down 142.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020 down 58.97% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.
Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)
|Rolcon Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.33
|9.00
|11.05
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.33
|9.00
|11.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.55
|4.09
|4.31
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.15
|0.06
|1.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|2.03
|1.90
|Depreciation
|0.26
|0.24
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.88
|2.65
|3.09
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.17
|0.15
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.10
|0.10
|0.09
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|0.09
|0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.09
|0.03
|Tax
|0.14
|0.03
|-0.55
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.24
|0.06
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.24
|0.06
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|0.76
|0.76
|0.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.77
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.77
|7.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.24
|0.77
|7.67
|Diluted EPS
|-3.24
|0.77
|7.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
