Rolcon Engg Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.05 crore in March 2019 up 17.01% from Rs. 9.44 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019 up 235.18% from Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019 down 17.02% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2018.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.29 in March 2018.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 115.90 on May 26, 2016 (BSE)