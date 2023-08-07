Rolcon Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore, down 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.26 crore in June 2023 down 2.72% from Rs. 11.57 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 down 45.99% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2023 down 32.03% from Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022.

Rolcon Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.66 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.64 in June 2022.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 535.75 on August 04, 2023 (BSE) and has given 85.38% returns over the last 6 months