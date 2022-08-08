Rolcon Engg Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore, up 30.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.57 crore in June 2022 up 30.03% from Rs. 8.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022 up 46.13% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in June 2022 up 50.59% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2021.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 8.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.91 in June 2021.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 124.10 on July 12, 2022 (BSE)