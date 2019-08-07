Rolcon Engg Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore, up 2.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.23 crore in June 2019 up 2.62% from Rs. 9.00 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2019 up 172.87% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2019 up 79.49% from Rs. 0.39 crore in June 2018.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2018.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 115.90 on May 26, 2016 (BSE)