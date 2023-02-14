Rolcon Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 0.49% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 43.46% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.68% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.