Rolcon Engg Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore, down 0.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.02 crore in December 2022 down 0.49% from Rs. 11.08 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in December 2022 down 43.46% from Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2022 down 21.68% from Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021.

Rolcon Engg EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.95 in December 2022 from Rs. 12.30 in December 2021.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 315.00 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 141.75% returns over the last 6 months