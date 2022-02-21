Rolcon Engg Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore, up 56.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.08 crore in December 2021 up 56.07% from Rs. 7.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2021 up 590.79% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in December 2021 up 286.49% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.30 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.78 in December 2020.

