Rolcon Engg Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, down 21.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2020 down 21.17% from Rs. 9.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 up 131.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2020 up 8.82% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2019.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.78 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.77 in December 2019.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)