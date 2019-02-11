Rolcon Engg Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.50 crore in December 2018 up 7.56% from Rs. 8.83 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2018 up 1387.41% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 156.52% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 2.30 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.18 in December 2017.

