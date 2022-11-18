 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rolcon Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

Nov 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rolcon Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in September 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 10.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 48.2% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.72 in September 2021.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 312.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)

Rolcon Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 11.61 11.57 10.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 11.61 11.57 10.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.29 5.43 4.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 -0.35 1.08
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.84 1.78 1.64
Depreciation 0.29 0.25 0.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.27 3.57 2.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.16 0.89 0.70
Other Income 0.15 0.14 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.30 1.03 0.93
Interest 0.02 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.28 1.01 0.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.28 1.01 0.92
Tax 0.31 0.36 0.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.97 0.65 0.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.97 0.65 0.66
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.00 0.00 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.98 0.66 0.66
Equity Share Capital 0.76 0.76 0.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.92 8.67 8.72
Diluted EPS 12.92 8.67 8.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 12.92 8.67 8.72
Diluted EPS 12.92 8.67 8.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 18, 2022