Rolcon Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in September 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 10.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 48.2% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.72 in September 2021.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 312.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)