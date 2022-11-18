English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rolcon Engg Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore, up 5.81% Y-o-Y

    November 18, 2022 / 09:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rolcon Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 11.61 crore in September 2022 up 5.81% from Rs. 10.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in September 2022 up 48.2% from Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2022 up 44.55% from Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021.

    Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 12.92 in September 2022 from Rs. 8.72 in September 2021.

    Rolcon Engg shares closed at 312.50 on November 17, 2022 (BSE)

    Rolcon Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.6111.5710.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations11.6111.5710.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.295.434.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.23-0.351.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.841.781.64
    Depreciation0.290.250.17
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.273.572.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.160.890.70
    Other Income0.150.140.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.301.030.93
    Interest0.020.020.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.281.010.92
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.281.010.92
    Tax0.310.360.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.970.650.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.970.650.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.000.00--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.980.660.66
    Equity Share Capital0.760.760.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.928.678.72
    Diluted EPS12.928.678.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.928.678.72
    Diluted EPS12.928.678.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Rolcon Engg #Rolcon Engineering
    first published: Nov 18, 2022 09:33 pm