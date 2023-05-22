Rolcon Engg Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore, up 21.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.34 crore in March 2023 up 21.87% from Rs. 10.95 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2023 up 19.92% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.88 crore in March 2023 up 25.33% from Rs. 1.50 crore in March 2022.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 14.14 in March 2023 from Rs. 11.79 in March 2022.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 301.35 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.53% returns over the last 6 months