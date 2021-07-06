Rolcon Engg Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, down 17.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in March 2021 down 17.38% from Rs. 8.33 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2021 up 77.57% from Rs. 0.24 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 up 93.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2020.

Rolcon Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 1.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.24 in March 2020.

Rolcon Engg shares closed at 118.20 on November 25, 2019 (BSE)