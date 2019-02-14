Rohit Ferro Tec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore, up 23.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore in December 2018 up 23.94% from Rs. 188.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.10 crore in December 2018 down 305.18% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2018 down 415.5% from Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2017.

Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 1.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -71.28% over the last 12 months.