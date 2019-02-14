Rohit Ferro Tec Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore, up 23.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rohit Ferro Tech are:
Net Sales at Rs 233.38 crore in December 2018 up 23.94% from Rs. 188.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.10 crore in December 2018 down 305.18% from Rs. 9.65 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.75 crore in December 2018 down 415.5% from Rs. 6.26 crore in December 2017.
Rohit Ferro Tec shares closed at 1.35 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -51.79% returns over the last 6 months and -71.28% over the last 12 months.
|
|Rohit Ferro Tech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|233.38
|231.15
|186.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.26
|Total Income From Operations
|233.38
|231.15
|188.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|183.46
|166.64
|117.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-10.27
|1.58
|-3.54
|Power & Fuel
|48.72
|46.17
|42.73
|Employees Cost
|4.52
|4.66
|3.90
|Depreciation
|8.41
|8.45
|8.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|27.13
|31.86
|21.75
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.59
|-28.21
|-2.24
|Other Income
|0.43
|0.45
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.16
|-27.76
|-2.24
|Interest
|10.94
|10.57
|7.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-39.10
|-38.33
|-9.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-39.10
|-38.33
|-9.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-39.10
|-38.33
|-9.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-39.10
|-38.33
|-9.65
|Equity Share Capital
|113.78
|113.78
|113.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-3.37
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-3.37
|-0.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-3.37
|-0.86
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-3.37
|-0.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited