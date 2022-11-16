 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rodium Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 479.5% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2022 up 479.5% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.00% over the last 12 months.

Rodium Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 10.21 1.35 1.76
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 10.21 1.35 1.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.34 2.16 1.83
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.70 -1.16 -0.33
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.14 0.12 0.15
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.52 0.52 0.83
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.31 -0.73
Other Income 0.45 0.97 0.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.07 0.66 -0.16
Interest 0.44 0.49 0.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.51 0.17 -0.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.51 0.17 -0.73
Tax 0.18 -0.04 -0.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 0.21 -0.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 0.21 -0.44
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.13 0.64 -1.35
Diluted EPS -2.13 0.64 -1.35
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.13 0.64 -1.35
Diluted EPS -2.13 0.64 -1.35
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am