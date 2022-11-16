Rodium Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 479.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2022 up 479.5% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.00% over the last 12 months.