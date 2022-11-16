Rodium Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 479.5% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2022 up 479.5% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.
Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.00% over the last 12 months.
|Rodium Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|10.21
|1.35
|1.76
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|10.21
|1.35
|1.76
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.34
|2.16
|1.83
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.70
|-1.16
|-0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.14
|0.12
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.52
|0.52
|0.83
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.31
|-0.73
|Other Income
|0.45
|0.97
|0.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.66
|-0.16
|Interest
|0.44
|0.49
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.51
|0.17
|-0.73
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.51
|0.17
|-0.73
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.04
|-0.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.69
|0.21
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.69
|0.21
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|0.64
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|0.64
|-1.35
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.13
|0.64
|-1.35
|Diluted EPS
|-2.13
|0.64
|-1.35
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited