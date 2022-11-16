English
    Rodium Realty Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 479.5% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2022 up 479.5% from Rs. 1.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in September 2022 down 57.89% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in September 2022 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.85 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.31% returns over the last 6 months and -21.00% over the last 12 months.

    Rodium Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.211.351.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations10.211.351.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.342.161.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.70-1.16-0.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.120.15
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.520.520.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.31-0.73
    Other Income0.450.970.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.070.66-0.16
    Interest0.440.490.57
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.510.17-0.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.510.17-0.73
    Tax0.18-0.04-0.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.690.21-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.690.21-0.44
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.130.64-1.35
    Diluted EPS-2.130.64-1.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.130.64-1.35
    Diluted EPS-2.130.64-1.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
