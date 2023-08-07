Rodium Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, up 39.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in June 2023 up 39.46% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 322.54% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 142.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 57.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.49% over the last 12 months.