English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rodium Realty Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore, up 39.46% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.88 crore in June 2023 up 39.46% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2023 down 322.54% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 142.65% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022.

    Rodium Realty shares closed at 57.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.49% over the last 12 months.

    Rodium Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.8810.331.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.8810.331.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.964.372.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.024.30-1.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.130.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.062.450.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.22-0.95-0.31
    Other Income0.912.430.97
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.311.480.66
    Interest0.330.400.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.641.080.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.641.080.17
    Tax-0.17-0.05-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.471.130.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.471.130.21
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.433.490.64
    Diluted EPS-1.433.490.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.433.490.64
    Diluted EPS-1.433.490.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rodium Realty
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!