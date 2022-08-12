Rodium Realty Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore, down 64.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.35 crore in June 2022 down 64.12% from Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022 up 221.6% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2022 up 83.78% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2021.

Rodium Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.53 in June 2021.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 51.90 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -28.41% returns over the last 6 months and -17.62% over the last 12 months.