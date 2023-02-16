Rodium Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.