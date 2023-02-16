 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rodium Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

Rodium Realty
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.84 10.21 1.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.84 10.21 1.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.06 2.34 2.57
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.89 7.70 -1.16
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.17
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.58 0.52 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.06 -0.52 -0.56
Other Income 0.62 0.45 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.56 -0.07 -0.25
Interest 0.40 0.44 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.15 -0.51 -0.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.15 -0.51 -0.70
Tax 0.18 0.18 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.69 -0.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.69 -0.51
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -2.13 -1.56
Diluted EPS -0.07 -2.13 -1.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -2.13 -1.56
Diluted EPS -0.07 -2.13 -1.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited