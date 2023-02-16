Rodium Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.
Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.
|Rodium Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.84
|10.21
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.84
|10.21
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.06
|2.34
|2.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.89
|7.70
|-1.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.52
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.06
|-0.52
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.45
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.56
|-0.07
|-0.25
|Interest
|0.40
|0.44
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.15
|-0.51
|-0.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.15
|-0.51
|-0.70
|Tax
|0.18
|0.18
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.69
|-0.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.69
|-0.51
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-2.13
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-2.13
|-1.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-2.13
|-1.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-2.13
|-1.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited