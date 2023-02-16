English
    Rodium Realty Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 14.59% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 14.59% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2022 up 341.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021.

    Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.

    Rodium Realty
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.8410.211.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.8410.211.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.062.342.57
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.897.70-1.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.140.17
    Depreciation0.020.020.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.580.520.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.06-0.52-0.56
    Other Income0.620.450.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.56-0.07-0.25
    Interest0.400.440.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.15-0.51-0.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.15-0.51-0.70
    Tax0.180.18-0.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.02-0.69-0.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.02-0.69-0.51
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-2.13-1.56
    Diluted EPS-0.07-2.13-1.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.07-2.13-1.56
    Diluted EPS-0.07-2.13-1.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 12:11 pm