Rodium Realty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 62.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 62.92% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 168866.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 120.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 66.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)