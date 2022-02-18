Rodium Realty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 62.92% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:33 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 62.92% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.51 crore in December 2021 down 168866.67% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2021 down 120.87% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020.
Rodium Realty shares closed at 66.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Rodium Realty
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|1.76
|4.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|1.76
|4.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.57
|1.83
|1.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.16
|-0.33
|1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.15
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.83
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.73
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.57
|0.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.16
|1.15
|Interest
|0.45
|0.57
|0.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-0.73
|0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.70
|-0.73
|0.31
|Tax
|-0.19
|-0.29
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.51
|-0.44
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.51
|-0.44
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.35
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.35
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.56
|-1.35
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.56
|-1.35
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited