Rodium Realty Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore, down 32.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.33 crore in December 2020 down 32.32% from Rs. 6.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2020 up 100.12% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2020 up 49.35% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2019.

Rodium Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.76 in December 2019.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 63.00 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -30.08% returns over the last 6 months and -35.55% over the last 12 months.