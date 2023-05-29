Rodium Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 171.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in March 2023 up 171.13% from Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 16.26% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 up 336.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

Rodium Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 42.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -34.05% over the last 12 months.