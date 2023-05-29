English
    Rodium Realty Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore, up 171.13% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.90 crore in March 2023 up 171.13% from Rs. 6.60 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 16.26% from Rs. 1.07 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in March 2023 up 336.54% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

    Rodium Realty EPS has increased to Rs. 3.82 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in March 2022.

    Rodium Realty shares closed at 42.01 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.48% returns over the last 6 months and -34.05% over the last 12 months.

    Rodium Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations17.906.366.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations17.906.366.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.665.4410.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.79-0.24-4.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.130.130.07
    Depreciation0.020.02-0.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.560.45-0.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.740.550.93
    Other Income1.510.15-0.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.250.700.53
    Interest0.400.40-0.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.850.300.73
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.850.300.73
    Tax0.610.32-0.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.24-0.021.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.24-0.021.07
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.24-0.021.07
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.82-0.053.29
    Diluted EPS3.82-0.053.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.82-0.053.29
    Diluted EPS3.82-0.053.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
