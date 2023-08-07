Rodium Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore in June 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 176.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 85.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 57.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.49% over the last 12 months.