English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Rodium Realty Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore, up 12.29% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

    Net Sales at Rs 6.29 crore in June 2023 up 12.29% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2023 down 176.95% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 down 85.88% from Rs. 0.85 crore in June 2022.

    Rodium Realty shares closed at 57.00 on August 03, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.00% returns over the last 6 months and 4.49% over the last 12 months.

    Rodium Realty
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.2917.905.60
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.2917.905.60
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials6.0511.664.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.532.79-0.18
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.090.130.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.062.560.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.390.740.56
    Other Income0.491.510.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.102.250.83
    Interest0.330.400.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.231.850.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.231.850.33
    Tax0.060.61-0.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.291.240.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.291.240.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.291.240.37
    Equity Share Capital3.253.253.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.883.821.15
    Diluted EPS-0.883.821.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.883.821.15
    Diluted EPS-0.883.821.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Rodium Realty
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!