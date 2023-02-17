 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Rodium Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, up 296.57% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 296.57% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 388% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.

Rodium Realty
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.36 12.20 1.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.36 12.20 1.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 5.44 4.49 5.81
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.24 7.16 -4.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.13 0.14 0.17
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.44 0.58
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.55 -0.06 -0.56
Other Income 0.15 0.41 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.70 0.35 -0.26
Interest 0.40 0.44 0.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.30 -0.09 -0.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.30 -0.09 -0.71
Tax 0.32 0.62 -0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.71 -0.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.71 -0.52
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.02 -0.71 -0.52
Equity Share Capital 3.25 3.25 3.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -2.18 -1.59
Diluted EPS -0.05 -2.18 -1.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 -2.18 -1.59
Diluted EPS -0.05 -2.18 -1.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited