Rodium Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, up 296.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 296.57% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 388% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.