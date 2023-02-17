Rodium Realty Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore, up 296.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.36 crore in December 2022 up 296.57% from Rs. 1.60 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2022 up 96.61% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in December 2022 up 388% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021.
Rodium Realty shares closed at 49.00 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.41% returns over the last 6 months and -27.51% over the last 12 months.
|Rodium Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.36
|12.20
|1.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.36
|12.20
|1.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.44
|4.49
|5.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.24
|7.16
|-4.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.13
|0.14
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.45
|0.44
|0.58
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.55
|-0.06
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.41
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.70
|0.35
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.40
|0.44
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.30
|-0.09
|-0.71
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.30
|-0.09
|-0.71
|Tax
|0.32
|0.62
|-0.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.71
|-0.52
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.71
|-0.52
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.02
|-0.71
|-0.52
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-2.18
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-2.18
|-1.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-2.18
|-1.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-2.18
|-1.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited