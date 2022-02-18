Rodium Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 62.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 62.92% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 down 1704.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 121.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.

Rodium Realty shares closed at 66.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)