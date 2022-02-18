Rodium Realty Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore, down 62.92% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 01:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Rodium Realty are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.60 crore in December 2021 down 62.92% from Rs. 4.33 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 down 1704.9% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2021 down 121.93% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2020.
Rodium Realty shares closed at 66.75 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)
|Rodium Realty
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.60
|1.76
|4.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.60
|1.76
|4.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.81
|1.97
|1.88
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.40
|-0.47
|1.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.15
|0.21
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.58
|0.83
|1.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.56
|-0.73
|0.17
|Other Income
|0.30
|0.56
|0.97
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.26
|-0.17
|1.14
|Interest
|0.45
|0.57
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-0.74
|0.28
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-0.74
|0.28
|Tax
|-0.19
|-0.29
|0.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.52
|-0.45
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.25
|3.25
|3.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-1.38
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-1.38
|-0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.59
|-1.38
|-0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-1.59
|-1.38
|-0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited