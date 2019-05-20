Rockon Fintech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 89.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in March 2019 up 89.14% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2019 up 432.26% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.61 crore in March 2019 up 306.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2018.

Rockon Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.09 in March 2018.

Rockon Fintech shares closed at 1.30 on April 22, 2019 (BSE)