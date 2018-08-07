RMG Alloy Steel standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 110.46 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 110.46 101.36 39.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 110.46 101.36 39.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 70.76 64.61 26.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.81 -3.21 -10.43 Power & Fuel 23.60 21.95 13.57 Employees Cost 4.74 3.65 3.53 Depreciation 1.63 1.73 1.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.92 15.83 5.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.38 -3.20 -1.27 Other Income 1.96 2.14 2.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.42 -1.06 0.85 Interest 5.39 12.76 14.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.81 -13.82 -14.04 Exceptional Items 29.49 5.00 -- P/L Before Tax 18.68 -8.82 -14.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.68 -8.82 -14.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.68 -8.82 -14.04 Equity Share Capital 208.02 65.06 65.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 Diluted EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 Diluted EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited