RMG Alloy Steel standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 110.46 crore

RMG Alloy Steel has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 110.46 crore and a net profit of Rs 18.68 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × RMG Alloy Steel has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 110.46 crore and a net profit of Rs 18.68 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 39.07 crore and net loss was Rs 14.04 crore. RMG Alloy Steel shares closed at 22.10 on August 06, 2018 (BSE) and has given 105.20% returns over the last 6 months and 202.33% over the last 12 months. RMG Alloy Steel Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 110.46 101.36 39.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 110.46 101.36 39.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 70.76 64.61 26.35 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.81 -3.21 -10.43 Power & Fuel 23.60 21.95 13.57 Employees Cost 4.74 3.65 3.53 Depreciation 1.63 1.73 1.84 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 21.92 15.83 5.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.38 -3.20 -1.27 Other Income 1.96 2.14 2.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.42 -1.06 0.85 Interest 5.39 12.76 14.89 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.81 -13.82 -14.04 Exceptional Items 29.49 5.00 -- P/L Before Tax 18.68 -8.82 -14.04 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.68 -8.82 -14.04 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.68 -8.82 -14.04 Equity Share Capital 208.02 65.06 65.06 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 Diluted EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 Diluted EPS 0.42 -1.06 -1.46 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:58 am