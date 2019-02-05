RMG Alloy Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 116.69 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RMG Alloy Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.69 crore in December 2018 up 41.79% from Rs. 82.30 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2018 down 1.48% from Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2018 down 1008.27% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2017.
RMG Alloy Steel shares closed at 19.60 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 78.51% over the last 12 months.
|
|RMG Alloy Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.69
|130.06
|82.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.69
|130.06
|82.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|95.52
|75.56
|51.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-23.36
|10.63
|-2.28
|Power & Fuel
|26.59
|23.76
|18.22
|Employees Cost
|6.70
|6.62
|3.87
|Depreciation
|1.71
|1.68
|1.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|26.46
|25.12
|12.26
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.93
|-13.31
|-3.34
|Other Income
|0.48
|0.56
|0.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.45
|-12.75
|-3.11
|Interest
|1.36
|1.30
|14.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-17.81
|-14.05
|-17.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-17.81
|-14.05
|-17.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-17.81
|-14.05
|-17.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-17.81
|-14.05
|-17.55
|Equity Share Capital
|208.02
|208.02
|65.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.46
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.46
|-1.86
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.57
|-0.46
|-1.86
|Diluted EPS
|-0.57
|-0.46
|-1.86
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited