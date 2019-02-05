RMG Alloy Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 116.69 crore, up 41.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.69 crore in December 2018 up 41.79% from Rs. 82.30 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 17.81 crore in December 2018 down 1.48% from Rs. 17.55 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.74 crore in December 2018 down 1008.27% from Rs. 1.33 crore in December 2017.

RMG Alloy Steel shares closed at 19.60 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -11.31% returns over the last 6 months and 78.51% over the last 12 months.