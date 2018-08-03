RLF standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.10 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.10 0.09 0.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.10 0.09 0.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.32 -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -0.09 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -0.04 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.01 0.11 0.04 Depreciation 0.17 -0.09 0.26 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.05 -0.18 0.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.01 -0.25 Other Income -- 0.09 0.02 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.13 0.11 -0.23 Interest 0.13 -0.14 0.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.26 0.25 -0.34 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.26 0.25 -0.34 Tax -- -0.19 -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 0.44 -0.34 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 0.44 -0.34 Equity Share Capital 9.80 9.80 9.80 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.27 0.45 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.27 0.45 -0.35 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.27 0.45 -0.35 Diluted EPS -0.27 0.45 -0.35 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited