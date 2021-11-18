RKEC Projects Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 45.96 crore, up 23.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 45.96 crore in September 2021 up 23.07% from Rs. 37.34 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021 up 96.79% from Rs. 1.59 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2021 up 18.21% from Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2020.

RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 1.30 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in September 2020.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 69.60 on November 17, 2021 (NSE)