RKEC Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore, up 249.03% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 07:57 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKEC Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore in December 2022 up 249.03% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 up 578.6% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 247.9% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

RKEC Projects
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 97.82 72.07 28.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 97.82 72.07 28.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 3.27 4.56 4.16
Depreciation 1.27 1.09 1.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 77.89 66.12 19.12
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.39 0.31 3.72
Other Income 0.70 2.71 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.09 3.02 3.97
Interest 2.34 2.56 2.13
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.75 0.46 1.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.75 0.46 1.84
Tax 3.78 -0.16 0.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.98 0.62 1.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.98 0.62 1.47
Equity Share Capital 23.99 23.99 23.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 0.25 0.61
Diluted EPS 4.42 0.25 0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.42 0.25 0.61
Diluted EPS 4.42 0.25 0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited