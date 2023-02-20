RKEC Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore, up 249.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore in December 2022 up 249.03% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 up 578.6% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 247.9% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.