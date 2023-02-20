RKEC Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore, up 249.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore in December 2022 up 249.03% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 up 578.6% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 247.9% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 63.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.99% returns over the last 6 months and 6.10% over the last 12 months.