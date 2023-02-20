English
    RKEC Projects Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore, up 249.03% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for RKEC Projects are:

    Net Sales at Rs 97.82 crore in December 2022 up 249.03% from Rs. 28.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.98 crore in December 2022 up 578.6% from Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.36 crore in December 2022 up 247.9% from Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021.

    RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 4.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.61 in December 2021.

    RKEC Projects shares closed at 63.50 on February 17, 2023 (NSE) and has given 43.99% returns over the last 6 months and 6.10% over the last 12 months.

    RKEC Projects
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations97.8272.0728.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations97.8272.0728.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.274.564.16
    Depreciation1.271.091.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses77.8966.1219.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.390.313.72
    Other Income0.702.710.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.093.023.97
    Interest2.342.562.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.750.461.84
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.750.461.84
    Tax3.78-0.160.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.980.621.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.980.621.47
    Equity Share Capital23.9923.9923.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.420.250.61
    Diluted EPS4.420.250.61
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.420.250.61
    Diluted EPS4.420.250.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

