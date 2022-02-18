RKEC Projects Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore, down 47.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.03 crore in December 2021 down 47.18% from Rs. 53.06 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.47 crore in December 2021 down 57.45% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in December 2021 down 50.5% from Rs. 10.08 crore in December 2020.

RKEC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.61 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.44 in December 2020.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 59.85 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)