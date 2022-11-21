 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RKEC Projects Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore, up 51.59% Y-o-Y

Nov 21, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for RKEC Projects are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.92 crore in September 2022 up 51.59% from Rs. 47.45 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2022 down 78.21% from Rs. 3.13 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.26 crore in September 2022 down 40.34% from Rs. 7.14 crore in September 2021.

RKEC Projects EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.31 in September 2021.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 45.05 on November 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.33% returns over the last 6 months and -34.19% over the last 12 months.

RKEC Projects
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.92 46.48 47.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.92 46.48 47.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.56 4.42 3.74
Depreciation 1.09 1.03 0.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 65.95 37.88 37.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.32 3.15 5.38
Other Income 2.86 0.17 0.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.17 3.32 6.20
Interest 2.56 1.98 2.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.61 1.34 4.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.61 1.34 4.20
Tax -0.07 0.61 1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.68 0.72 3.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.68 0.72 3.13
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.68 0.72 3.13
Equity Share Capital 23.99 23.99 23.99
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 0.03 1.31
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.03 1.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 0.03 1.31
Diluted EPS 0.53 0.03 1.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction - Infrastructure #Earnings First-Cut #Results #RKEC Projects
first published: Nov 21, 2022 12:22 pm