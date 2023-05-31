RKEC Projects Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore, down 32.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.40 crore in March 2023 down 32.33% from Rs. 99.60 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2023 up 374.61% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.89 crore in March 2023 up 180.14% from Rs. 7.10 crore in March 2022.

RKEC Projects EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

RKEC Projects shares closed at 54.95 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 10.56% over the last 12 months.